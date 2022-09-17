Is Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.42% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the IMRX share is $33.25, that puts it down -170.77 from that peak though still a striking 69.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.74. The company’s market capitalization is $292.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 54890.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 71.34K shares over the past three months.

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. IMRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) trade information

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) registered a 2.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.42% in intraday trading to $12.28 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.44%, and it has moved by 72.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.93%. The short interest in Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) is 1.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.33, which implies an increase of 47.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, IMRX is trading at a discount of -233.88% off the target high and 2.28% off the low.

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immuneering Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) shares have gone up 75.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.11% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.70% this quarter and then drop -17.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -67.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $180k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $170k by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $660k and $650k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -72.70% and then drop by -73.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -252.60% in 2022.

IMRX Dividends

Immuneering Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s Major holders

Immuneering Corporation insiders own 30.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.67%, with the float percentage being 75.87%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.57 million shares (or 13.51% of all shares), a total value of $23.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.3 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 8.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund owns about 1.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 million, or about 3.89% of the stock, which is worth about $6.63 million.