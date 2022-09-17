Is Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) Still A Buy After sinking -14.42% Last Week?

During the last session, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.22% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the FIXX share is $8.90, that puts it down -383.7 from that peak though still a striking 29.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $111.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 306.53K shares over the past three months.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) registered a 2.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.22% in intraday trading to $1.84 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.42%, and it has moved by -33.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.71%. The short interest in Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) is 1.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.19 day(s) to cover.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Homology Medicines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) shares have gone down -47.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 111.56% against -3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.90% this quarter and then jump 1.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -89.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $960k by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.19 million and $1.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -54.30% and then drop by -42.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -50.70%. While earnings are projected to return 38.20% in 2022, the next five years will return -9.40% per annum.

FIXX Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Homology Medicines Inc. insiders own 9.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.01%, with the float percentage being 67.15%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.65 million shares (or 9.85% of all shares), a total value of $17.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.54 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.96 million.