Is Embark Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ: EMBK) -6.05% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.52% or -$0.77. The 52-week high for the EMBK share is $209.80, that puts it down -2115.42 from that peak though still a striking 25.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.01. The company’s market capitalization is $204.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 533.68K shares over the past three months.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EMBK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) trade information

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) registered a -7.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.52% in intraday trading to $9.47 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.05%, and it has moved by -28.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.24%. The short interest in Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) is 3.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.41, which implies an increase of 29.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.82 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, EMBK is trading at a discount of -58.39% off the target high and -24.82% off the low.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Embark Technology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) shares have gone down -90.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.10% against -0.60.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -476.80% in 2022.

EMBK Dividends

Embark Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s Major holders

Embark Technology Inc. insiders own 8.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.80%, with the float percentage being 58.74%. Data Collective IV GP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 63.72 million shares (or 17.09% of all shares), a total value of $553.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.14 million shares, is of Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd.’s that is approximately 14.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $313.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 2.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $0.56 million.