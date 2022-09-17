Is Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) Still A Buy After A -2.63% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.91% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ADVM share is $2.52, that puts it down -127.03 from that peak though still a striking 27.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $119.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ADVM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) registered a 0.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.91% in intraday trading to $1.11 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.63%, and it has moved by -17.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.22%. The short interest in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is 3.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 75.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, ADVM is trading at a discount of -440.54% off the target high and -125.23% off the low.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) shares have gone down -17.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.35% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.40% this quarter and then jump 7.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.90%. While earnings are projected to return -7.60% in 2022.

ADVM Dividends

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. insiders own 3.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.94%, with the float percentage being 72.63%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.87 million shares (or 11.01% of all shares), a total value of $14.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.32 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 10.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.68 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $2.2 million.