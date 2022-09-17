Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT)

During the last session, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.97% or -$1.31. The 52-week high for the SPT share is $145.42, that puts it down -123.17 from that peak though still a striking 41.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.39. The company’s market capitalization is $3.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 490.03K shares over the past three months.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) registered a -1.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.97% in intraday trading to $65.16 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.70%, and it has moved by 6.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.80%. The short interest in Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is 4.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.70, which implies an increase of 12.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, SPT is trading at a discount of -53.47% off the target high and 0.25% off the low.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sprout Social Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) shares have gone down -11.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.38% against -6.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.28 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $64.64 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 13.40% in 2022.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Sprout Social Inc. insiders own 1.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.69%, with the float percentage being 97.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 378 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.69 million shares (or 7.95% of all shares), a total value of $295.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $295.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $135.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $69.9 million.