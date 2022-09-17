Investing In Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the UXIN share is $3.18, that puts it down -360.87 from that peak though still a striking 47.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $307.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Uxin Limited (UXIN) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.43%, and it has moved by 9.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.29%. The short interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 5.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.36, which implies an increase of 98.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.36 and $41.36 respectively. As a result, UXIN is trading at a discount of -5894.2% off the target high and -5894.2% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.90%. While earnings are projected to return 81.20% in 2022.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Uxin Limited insiders own 5.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.64%, with the float percentage being 41.79%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 41.28 million shares (or 10.81% of all shares), a total value of $42.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.24 million shares, is of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 2.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uxin Limited (UXIN) shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 3.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $0.97 million.