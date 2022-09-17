Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) Rose 27.62% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.90% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the INFI share is $3.77, that puts it down -181.34 from that peak though still a striking 65.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $125.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 721.37K shares over the past three months.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) registered a -2.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.90% in intraday trading to $1.34 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.07%, and it has moved by -10.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.82%. The short interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is 1.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.54 day(s) to cover.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) shares have gone up 27.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.21% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.40% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $520k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $490k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.70%. While earnings are projected to return 21.80% in 2022.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.71%, with the float percentage being 45.28%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.57 million shares (or 7.37% of all shares), a total value of $7.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.35 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 7.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $1.43 million.