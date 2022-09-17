Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.97% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the IKNA share is $17.50, that puts it down -331.03 from that peak though still a striking 30.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.83. The company’s market capitalization is $147.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 218.56K shares over the past three months.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) trade information

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) registered a -8.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.97% in intraday trading to $4.06 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.67%, and it has moved by -19.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.01%. The short interest in Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) is 2.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.33 day(s) to cover.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ikena Oncology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) shares have gone down -47.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -59.84% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.00% this quarter and then drop -30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.87 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.18 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 4.70% in 2022.

IKNA Dividends

Ikena Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s Major holders

Ikena Oncology Inc. insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.40%, with the float percentage being 93.78%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.15 million shares (or 25.30% of all shares), a total value of $55.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.02 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 13.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $30.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) shares are Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund owns about 1.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $4.08 million.