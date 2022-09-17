How Will JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) Look After It Drops -116.96% From Its Highs?

During the last session, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.13% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the YY share is $59.10, that puts it down -116.96 from that peak though still a striking 15.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 548.46K shares over the past three months.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

JOYY Inc. (YY) registered a -1.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.13% in intraday trading to $27.24 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.87%, and it has moved by 1.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.84%. The short interest in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is 2.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.58 day(s) to cover.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JOYY Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JOYY Inc. (YY) shares have gone down -27.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.73% against -6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 3,000.00% this quarter and then drop -11.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $589.33 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $608 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $661.71 million and $650.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.90% and then drop by -6.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.60%. While earnings are projected to return -234.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.97% per annum.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JOYY Inc. is 2.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Major holders

JOYY Inc. insiders own 1.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.51%, with the float percentage being 73.70%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 299 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.44 million shares (or 9.97% of all shares), a total value of $199.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.06 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 7.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $148.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JOYY Inc. (YY) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $98.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $65.82 million.