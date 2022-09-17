How Will Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) Look After It Drops -1116.04% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.55% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the JWEL share is $25.78, that puts it down -1116.04 from that peak though still a striking 54.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.96. The company’s market capitalization is $64.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 246.49K shares over the past three months.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) trade information

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) registered a -10.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.55% in intraday trading to $2.12 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.21%, and it has moved by 38.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.49%. The short interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) is 43680.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -246.70% in 2022.

JWEL Dividends

Jowell Global Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s Major holders

Jowell Global Ltd. insiders own 21.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.14%, with the float percentage being 0.17%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14873.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $32720.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14581.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $32078.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 14581.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35286.0 market value.