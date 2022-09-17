How 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -53.62% YTD?

During the last session, 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the FEAM share is $49.50, that puts it down -223.32 from that peak though still a striking 24.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.50. The company’s market capitalization is $975.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 248.67K shares over the past three months.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. FEAM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) trade information

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.52% in intraday trading to $15.31 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.77%, and it has moved by -12.36% in 30 days. The short interest in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) is 1.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.69 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -210.90% in 2022.

FEAM Dividends

5E Advanced Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)’s Major holders

5E Advanced Materials Inc. insiders own 9.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.77%, with the float percentage being 7.50%. Bft Financial Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 42500.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $0.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7500.0 shares, is of Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $91350.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $3.14 million.