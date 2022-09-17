Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.90% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the GREE share is $50.25, that puts it down -2237.21 from that peak though still a striking 2.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.09. The company’s market capitalization is $92.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 456.66K shares over the past three months.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. GREE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) registered a 1.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.90% in intraday trading to $2.15 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.52%, and it has moved by -40.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.06%. The short interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) is 1.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.32 day(s) to cover.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) shares have gone down -74.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -422.35% against 13.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 96.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.5 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -288.90% in 2022.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.62%, with the float percentage being 53.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 3.31% of all shares), a total value of $3.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $0.53 million.