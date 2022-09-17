For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the OPRT share is $27.95, that puts it down -411.9 from that peak though still a striking 12.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.78. The company’s market capitalization is $178.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 346.64K shares over the past three months.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. OPRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) trade information

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.18% in intraday trading to $5.46 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.67%, and it has moved by -22.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.40%. The short interest in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.71, which implies an increase of 65.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, OPRT is trading at a discount of -321.25% off the target high and -64.84% off the low.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oportun Financial Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) shares have gone down -60.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.92% against -7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -83.90% this quarter and then drop -65.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $215.61 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $235.43 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.70%. While earnings are projected to return 198.10% in 2022, the next five years will return -3.80% per annum.

OPRT Dividends

Oportun Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s Major holders

Oportun Financial Corporation insiders own 8.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.20%, with the float percentage being 81.40%. Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.41 million shares (or 10.39% of all shares), a total value of $48.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.66 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $38.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 1.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $9.42 million.