FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) Has Dropped -34.60% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.36% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the FPAY share is $3.82, that puts it down -71.3 from that peak though still a striking 62.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.83. The company’s market capitalization is $44.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 308.61K shares over the past three months.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FPAY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) trade information

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) registered a 1.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.36% in intraday trading to $2.23 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.47%, and it has moved by -5.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.60%. The short interest in FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.81 day(s) to cover.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FlexShopper Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) shares have gone up 42.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,650.00% against -7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -700.00% this quarter and then jump 60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.6 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.75 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.69 million and $30.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.00% and then jump by 12.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 121.60% in 2022.

FPAY Dividends

FlexShopper Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s Major holders

FlexShopper Inc. insiders own 32.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.04%, with the float percentage being 32.77%. Perkins Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.34 million shares (or 6.21% of all shares), a total value of $2.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.63 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $0.31 million.