Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) Has Lost -69.82% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.78% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the FATH share is $11.50, that puts it down -381.17 from that peak though still a striking -9.21% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $299.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 78520.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 102.09K shares over the past three months.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) trade information

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) registered a -8.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.78% in intraday trading to $2.39 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.13%, and it has moved by -37.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.71%. The short interest in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) is 0.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.45, which implies an increase of 62.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.25 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, FATH is trading at a discount of -276.57% off the target high and -119.67% off the low.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.46 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.78 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 325.60% in 2022.

FATH Dividends

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s Major holders

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation insiders own 12.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.65%, with the float percentage being 97.75%. Siguler Guff Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 17.52 million shares (or 34.15% of all shares), a total value of $67.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Exor Capital LLP’s that is approximately 1.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF owns about 0.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.22 million.