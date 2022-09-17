Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE: EE) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.70% or -$1.76. The 52-week high for the EE share is $30.82, that puts it down -25.85 from that peak though still a striking 25.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.31. The company’s market capitalization is $2.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 588.51K shares over the past three months.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE) trade information

Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) registered a -6.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.70% in intraday trading to $24.49 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.41%, and it has moved by -3.20% in 30 days. The short interest in Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE) is 1.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.25, which implies an increase of 21.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, EE is trading at a discount of -47.0% off the target high and -22.5% off the low.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $591.67 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $355.82 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 6.10% in 2022.

EE Dividends

Excelerate Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Excelerate Energy Inc. is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE)’s Major holders

Excelerate Energy Inc. insiders own 1.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.33%, with the float percentage being 62.47%. Emerald Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.6 million shares (or 2.30% of all shares), a total value of $12.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.51 million shares, is of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s that is approximately 1.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) shares are American Century Heritage Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that American Century Heritage Fund owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.47 million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $9.33 million.