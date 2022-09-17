During The Past Six Months, Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Shares Took An -50.78% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s traded shares were 0.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.07% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the PASG share is $12.10, that puts it down -665.82 from that peak though still a striking 0.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $83.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 360.51K shares over the past three months.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) registered a -3.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.07% in intraday trading to $1.58 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.71%, and it has moved by -23.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.47%. The short interest in Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) is 1.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Passage Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) shares have gone down -50.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.52% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.80% this quarter and then jump 10.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -19.60% in 2022.

PASG Dividends

Passage Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders

Passage Bio Inc. insiders own 9.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.68%, with the float percentage being 89.40%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.33 million shares (or 13.50% of all shares), a total value of $22.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $15.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $1.36 million.