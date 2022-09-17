Does Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) Still Look Attractive After A 0.31% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.16% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the TRVI share is $4.68, that puts it down -43.56 from that peak though still a striking 85.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $140.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. TRVI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) registered a 5.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.16% in intraday trading to $3.26 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.31%, and it has moved by -13.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 124.83%. The short interest in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 67.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, TRVI is trading at a discount of -268.1% off the target high and -145.4% off the low.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) shares have gone up 113.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.38% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.70% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.90%. While earnings are projected to return 18.10% in 2022.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 5.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.80%, with the float percentage being 65.41%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.82 million shares (or 12.47% of all shares), a total value of $6.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.82 million shares, is of TPG GP A, LLC’s that is approximately 12.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 83225.0, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.