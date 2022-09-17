Does Katapult Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KPLT) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.20% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the KPLT share is $6.56, that puts it down -475.44 from that peak though still a striking 12.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $110.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 510.82K shares over the past three months.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. KPLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) registered a -4.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.20% in intraday trading to $1.14 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.98%, and it has moved by -22.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.99%. The short interest in Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) is 6.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 24.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, KPLT is trading at a discount of -75.44% off the target high and 12.28% off the low.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Katapult Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) shares have gone down -48.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4,000.00% against 13.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $62.16 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.05 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $77.47 million and $39.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.80% and then jump by 67.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 126.30% in 2022.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

Katapult Holdings Inc. insiders own 43.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.71%, with the float percentage being 51.12%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 5.10% of all shares), a total value of $11.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of Iridian Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $1.14 million.