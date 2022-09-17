Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Rose 54.27% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -65.55%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.71% or -$0.83. The 52-week high for the CPS share is $28.06, that puts it down -263.47 from that peak though still a striking 54.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.53. The company’s market capitalization is $122.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 507.09K shares over the past three months.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) trade information

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) registered a -9.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.71% in intraday trading to $7.72 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.39%, and it has moved by -25.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.20%. The short interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) is 2.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.00, which implies an increase of 70.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, CPS is trading at a discount of -236.79% off the target high and -236.79% off the low.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.00% this quarter and then jump 68.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $576.05 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $636.95 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.40%. While earnings are projected to return -19.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.50% per annum.

CPS Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s Major holders

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.14%, with the float percentage being 102.78%. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 18.87% of all shares), a total value of $28.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.68 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund owns about 1.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 7.70% of the stock, which is worth about $6.06 million.