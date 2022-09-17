CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) Have Dropped -39.22% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.16% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the CMPO share is $10.69, that puts it down -114.23 from that peak though still a striking 5.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.72. The company’s market capitalization is $367.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 122.87K shares over the past three months.

CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CMPO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) trade information

CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) registered a -2.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.16% in intraday trading to $4.99 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.52%, and it has moved by -21.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.69%. The short interest in CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) is 1.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 66.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CMPO is trading at a discount of -200.6% off the target high and -200.6% off the low.

CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.6 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.75 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 170.70% in 2022.

CMPO Dividends

CompoSecure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)’s Major holders

CompoSecure Inc. insiders own 56.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.80%, with the float percentage being 148.62%. Bleichroeder LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.37 million shares (or 15.66% of all shares), a total value of $11.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.32 million shares, is of Toroso Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 8.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.94 million.