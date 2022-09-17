COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) On Friday – Up 52.26% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.42% or -$0.94. The 52-week high for the CMPS share is $49.51, that puts it down -261.39 from that peak though still a striking 52.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.54. The company’s market capitalization is $587.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 371.01K shares over the past three months.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CMPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.61.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) registered a -6.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.42% in intraday trading to $13.70 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.96%, and it has moved by -19.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.93%. The short interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) is 3.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.11, which implies an increase of 78.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, CMPS is trading at a discount of -775.91% off the target high and -118.98% off the low.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that COMPASS Pathways plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares have gone up 10.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.28% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -38.60% this quarter and then drop -71.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -6.80% in 2022.

CMPS Dividends

COMPASS Pathways plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders

COMPASS Pathways plc insiders own 48.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.94%, with the float percentage being 38.99%. AGF Investments Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.2 million shares (or 2.82% of all shares), a total value of $15.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.9 million shares, is of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 2.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $2.91 million.