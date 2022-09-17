Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Has Been Falling -27.80% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.33% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CLNN share is $8.10, that puts it down -173.65 from that peak though still a striking 34.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.93. The company’s market capitalization is $182.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 million shares over the past three months.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CLNN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) trade information

Clene Inc. (CLNN) registered a -1.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.33% in intraday trading to $2.96 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.23%, and it has moved by -22.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.46%. The short interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) is 2.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clene Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clene Inc. (CLNN) shares have gone up 4.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.75% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -300.00% this quarter and then drop -145.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -65.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80k by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $60k and $110k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.30% and then drop by -27.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 85.60% in 2022.

CLNN Dividends

Clene Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s Major holders

Clene Inc. insiders own 68.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.91%, with the float percentage being 31.79%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.13 million shares (or 1.79% of all shares), a total value of $4.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.9 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clene Inc. (CLNN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.29 million, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $1.14 million.