Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR)’s Stock Is Down -88.98% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.19% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the CIFR share is $15.39, that puts it down -861.88 from that peak though still a striking 21.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $365.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 347.15K shares over the past three months.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) registered a -4.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.19% in intraday trading to $1.60 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.19%, and it has moved by -28.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.98%. The short interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) is 2.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.23 day(s) to cover.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Cipher Mining Inc. insiders own 83.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.72%, with the float percentage being 59.78%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.49 million shares (or 3.83% of all shares), a total value of $34.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.44 million shares, is of Point72 Asia (Hong Kong) Ltd’s that is approximately 1.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) shares are Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Morgan Stanley Insight Fund owns about 3.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.44 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $8.88 million.