cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) Fall -70.00% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.90% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the YCBD share is $2.14, that puts it down -756.0 from that peak though still a striking -4.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $15.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 260.35K shares over the past three months.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) registered a -5.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.90% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.89%, and it has moved by -43.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.12%. The short interest in cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) is 1.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.91 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.5 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.10%. While earnings are projected to return -273.70% in 2022.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

cbdMD Inc. insiders own 31.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.13%, with the float percentage being 23.67%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.6 million shares (or 2.69% of all shares), a total value of $0.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.25 million shares, is of Merlin Capital LLC’s that is approximately 2.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) shares are Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF owns about 1.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $0.58 million.