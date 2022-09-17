CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Declined -6.25% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.17% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CBAT share is $3.57, that puts it down -164.44 from that peak though still a striking 31.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $116.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 377.55K shares over the past three months.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) registered a -2.17% downside in the last session. The stock plummet -2.17% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -6.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.00%. The short interest in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) is 3.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 86.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CBAT is trading at a discount of -640.74% off the target high and -640.74% off the low.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.58 million by the end of Jun 2011. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50.42 million and $58.56 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.70%. While earnings are projected to return 655.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

CBAT Dividends

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. insiders own 27.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.07%, with the float percentage being 6.98%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.93 million shares (or 1.05% of all shares), a total value of $1.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51621.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $55234.0.