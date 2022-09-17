Can BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -70.54% YTD?

During the last session, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.26% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BZFD share is $14.77, that puts it down -840.76 from that peak though still a striking 6.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.47. The company’s market capitalization is $218.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 173.26K shares over the past three months.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) registered a -1.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.26% in intraday trading to $1.57 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.48%, and it has moved by -13.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.14%. The short interest in BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) is 1.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.64 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BuzzFeed Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) shares have gone down -66.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,933.33% against 25.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $108.13 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117.16 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2022.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders

BuzzFeed Inc. insiders own 48.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.90%, with the float percentage being 70.07%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.33 million shares (or 13.14% of all shares), a total value of $80.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.86 million shares, is of General Atlantic, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $41.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $3.54 million.