BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Has Gained 288.30% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.20% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the BPT share is $26.08, that puts it down -70.9 from that peak though still a striking 77.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.41. The company’s market capitalization is $327.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 556.25K shares over the past three months.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) registered a -0.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.20% in intraday trading to $15.26 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.21%, and it has moved by -1.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 258.22%. The short interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies a decrease of -27.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BPT is trading at a premium of 21.36% off the target high and 21.36% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.10%. While earnings are projected to return -3.90% in 2022.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is 3.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 20.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.84%, with the float percentage being 3.84%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.89% of all shares), a total value of $2.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74943.0 shares, is of Simplex Trading, LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF owns about 57299.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3023.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $45254.0.