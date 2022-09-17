Boom Or Bust? Where Will Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69. The 52-week high for the HOFV share is $3.15, that puts it down -356.52 from that peak though still a striking 24.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $81.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 954.82K shares over the past three months.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HOFV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.52% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.56%, and it has moved by -41.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.86%. The short interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) is 6.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 77.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, HOFV is trading at a discount of -334.78% off the target high and -334.78% off the low.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 225.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.3 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 39.60% in 2022.

HOFV Dividends

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company insiders own 35.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.40%, with the float percentage being 23.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.74 million shares (or 3.32% of all shares), a total value of $4.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.47 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $0.91 million.