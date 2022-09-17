Boom Or Bust: Where Does Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.39% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the HNRG share is $7.95, that puts it down -39.23 from that peak though still a striking 63.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $195.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 335.14K shares over the past three months.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) registered a -2.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.39% in intraday trading to $5.71 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.20%, and it has moved by -12.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 130.24%. The short interest in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) is 1.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.91 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.00%. While earnings are projected to return 39.60% in 2022.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Hallador Energy Company insiders own 14.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.74%, with the float percentage being 52.19%. Castleknight Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 3.04% of all shares), a total value of $3.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.87 million shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares are Aegis Value, Inc. and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Aegis Value, Inc. owns about 1.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $1.61 million.