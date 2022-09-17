Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Investing Potential Is $3.18

During the last session, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.27% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the BBAR share is $4.24, that puts it down -33.33 from that peak though still a striking 37.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.98. The company’s market capitalization is $1.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 622.82K shares over the past three months.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. BBAR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) registered a 1.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.27% in intraday trading to $3.18 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.64%, and it has moved by 9.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.19%. The short interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) is 1.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.02, which implies an increase of 36.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.84 and $7.20 respectively. As a result, BBAR is trading at a discount of -126.42% off the target high and 10.69% off the low.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.10% this quarter and then drop -5.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -42.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $197.45 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $219.86 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $439.7 million and $299.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -55.10% and then drop by -26.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.50%. While earnings are projected to return 27.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 31.93% per annum.

BBAR Dividends

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.61%, with the float percentage being 2.61%. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 0.41% of all shares), a total value of $2.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.7 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 0.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.42 million.