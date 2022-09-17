Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AVAH share is $9.04, that puts it down -375.79 from that peak though still a striking 12.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.66. The company’s market capitalization is $348.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 298.10K shares over the past three months.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.55% in intraday trading to $1.90 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.94%, and it has moved by -8.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.24%. The short interest in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) is 2.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.45 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) shares have gone down -67.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -61.90% against -11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.00% this quarter and then drop -36.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $450.62 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $463.4 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -116.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.08% per annum.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.32%, with the float percentage being 99.58%. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 81.6 million shares (or 44.17% of all shares), a total value of $278.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.66 million shares, is of J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC’s that is approximately 26.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $165.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) shares are Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd owns about 3.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $4.38 million.