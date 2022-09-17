Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA):The Stock Was Up 19.92 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.11% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the AURA share is $26.16, that puts it down -74.87 from that peak though still a striking 19.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.98. The company’s market capitalization is $395.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 78320.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 101.38K shares over the past three months.

Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. AURA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) trade information

Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) registered a 4.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.11% in intraday trading to $14.96 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.23%, and it has moved by -26.45% in 30 days. The short interest in Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) is 1.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.75, which implies an increase of 51.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, AURA is trading at a discount of -154.01% off the target high and -73.8% off the low.

Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aura Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) shares have gone down -28.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.88% against 1.00.

While earnings are projected to return -49.10% in 2022.

AURA Dividends

Aura Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)’s Major holders

Aura Biosciences Inc. insiders own 12.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.98%, with the float percentage being 69.36%. Matrix Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.11 million shares (or 14.06% of all shares), a total value of $90.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.04 million shares, is of Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd’s that is approximately 10.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $5.39 million.