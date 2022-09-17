Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.49% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the ATCX share is $13.57, that puts it down -92.76 from that peak though still a striking 33.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.71. The company’s market capitalization is $281.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 63510.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 100.84K shares over the past three months.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) trade information

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) registered a -7.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.49% in intraday trading to $7.04 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.99%, and it has moved by -18.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.96%. The short interest in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) is 0.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.11 day(s) to cover.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) shares have gone down -41.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.22% against 11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 107.10% this quarter and then jump 242.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $148.07 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $158.42 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2022.

ATCX Dividends

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 04 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s Major holders

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. insiders own 14.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.48%, with the float percentage being 35.74%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.2 million shares (or 6.26% of all shares), a total value of $26.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) shares are Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF owns about 1.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.88 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $10.6 million.