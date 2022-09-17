As The Stock Rises By 8.89% Year-To-Date, Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.85% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the EVTV share is $9.00, that puts it down -83.67 from that peak though still a striking 35.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.14. The company’s market capitalization is $73.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 42.77K shares over the past three months.

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (EVTV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EVTV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) trade information

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (EVTV) registered a -4.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.85% in intraday trading to $4.90 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.95%, and it has moved by 6.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.50%. The short interest in Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) is 37220.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 65.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, EVTV is trading at a discount of -185.71% off the target high and -185.71% off the low.

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (EVTV) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 634.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $188k and $800k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 963.80% and then jump by 400.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.60%. While earnings are projected to return 42.40% in 2022.

EVTV Dividends

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV)’s Major holders

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. insiders own 17.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.62%, with the float percentage being 0.75%.