As The Stock Rises By 39.69% Year-To-Date, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.97% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the EIGR share is $10.02, that puts it down -38.21 from that peak though still a striking 51.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.53. The company’s market capitalization is $297.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 322.06K shares over the past three months.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) registered a -3.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.97% in intraday trading to $7.25 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.05%, and it has moved by -22.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.68%. The short interest in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) is 2.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.24 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) shares have gone down -9.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -118.00% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.00% this quarter and then jump 13.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.68 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.91 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.1 million and $3.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 123.20% and then jump by 94.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.80%. While earnings are projected to return 56.80% in 2022.

EIGR Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 5.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.96%, with the float percentage being 79.20%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.5 million shares (or 17.34% of all shares), a total value of $62.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.38 million shares, is of 683 Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $28.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Columbia Funds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 2.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $7.38 million.