Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) Is Worth Evaluating At $130.62

During the last session, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $130.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.36% or -$4.54. The 52-week high for the AMR share is $186.98, that puts it down -43.15 from that peak though still a striking 67.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.02. The company’s market capitalization is $2.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 593.50K shares over the past three months.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. AMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $30.8.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) trade information

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) registered a -3.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.36% in intraday trading to $130.62 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.97%, and it has moved by -11.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 148.52%. The short interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) is 1.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $207.00, which implies an increase of 36.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $189.00 and $225.00 respectively. As a result, AMR is trading at a discount of -72.26% off the target high and -44.69% off the low.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) shares have gone up 13.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 442.16% against 17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 3,090.30% this quarter and then jump 493.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 96.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.24 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 51.20%. While earnings are projected to return 215.20% in 2022.

AMR Dividends

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is 1.57, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s Major holders

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. insiders own 14.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.61%, with the float percentage being 78.90%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.25 million shares (or 6.70% of all shares), a total value of $165.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.86 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 4.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $113.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $59.18 million.