After A -17.93% Drop In The Last Week, Does Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.91% or -$0.89. The 52-week high for the AVDL share is $11.59, that puts it down -128.15 from that peak though still a striking 79.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $293.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 752.65K shares over the past three months.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AVDL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) registered a -14.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.91% in intraday trading to $5.08 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.93%, and it has moved by -25.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.34%. The short interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is 5.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.55, which implies an increase of 56.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, AVDL is trading at a discount of -254.33% off the target high and -18.11% off the low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares have gone down -30.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.36% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.20% this quarter and then jump 28.90% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.70%. While earnings are projected to return -0.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc insiders own 7.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.43%, with the float percentage being 69.38%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.74 million shares (or 9.73% of all shares), a total value of $39.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.73 million shares, is of Cowen and Company, LLC’s that is approximately 6.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares are Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.68 million.