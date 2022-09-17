ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) On Friday – Up 31.51 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -27.00% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the ABVC share is $11.69, that puts it down -1501.37 from that peak though still a striking 31.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $23.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 118.93K shares over the past three months.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ABVC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) registered a -27.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -27.00% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.64%, and it has moved by -2.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.03%. The short interest in ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 75.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, ABVC is trading at a discount of -310.96% off the target high and -310.96% off the low.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ABVC BioPharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) shares have gone down -66.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -60.78% against 1.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -83.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10k by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $263k and $31k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -88.60% and then drop by -67.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.30%. While earnings are projected to return -3.20% in 2022.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

ABVC BioPharma Inc. insiders own 40.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.45%, with the float percentage being 2.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.38 million shares (or 1.41% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49915.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 49915.0, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $98831.0.