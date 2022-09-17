A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE)

During the last session, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.80% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ZYNE share is $4.63, that puts it down -324.77 from that peak though still a striking 22.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.84. The company’s market capitalization is $51.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 433.80K shares over the past three months.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) registered a -1.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.80% in intraday trading to $1.09 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.40%, and it has moved by -17.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.77%. The short interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is 0.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.21 day(s) to cover.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) shares have gone down -47.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.21% against -3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.00% this quarter and then jump 7.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.10%. While earnings are projected to return 50.00% in 2022.

ZYNE Dividends

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 4.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.27%, with the float percentage being 28.45%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.66 million shares (or 8.40% of all shares), a total value of $7.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.95 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 3.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $2.64 million.