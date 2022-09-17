A Stock You Ought To Watch Is EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT)

During the last session, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.25% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the EYPT share is $21.50, that puts it down -163.16 from that peak though still a striking 14.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.99. The company’s market capitalization is $284.40M, and the average trade volume was 160.15K shares over the past three months.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) registered a 2.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.25% in intraday trading to $8.17 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.82%, and it has moved by -22.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.59%.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) shares have gone down -37.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.75% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -48.60% this quarter and then drop -6.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.87 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.6 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.20%. While earnings are projected to return 42.60% in 2022.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 11.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.86%, with the float percentage being 101.79%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.32 million shares (or 15.62% of all shares), a total value of $64.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.19 million shares, is of Essex Woodlands Management Inc.’s that is approximately 12.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $50.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 3.44% of the stock, which is worth about $13.25 million.