A Quick Glance At Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Stock: It Is up 62.89% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -76.30 Percent

During the last session, Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.59% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VLCN share is $17.96, that puts it down -601.56 from that peak though still a striking 62.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $64.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.62 million shares over the past three months.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VLCN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) registered a 1.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.59% in intraday trading to $2.56 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.58%, and it has moved by 30.61% in 30 days. The short interest in Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) is 0.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 57.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, VLCN is trading at a discount of -134.38% off the target high and -134.38% off the low.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Volcon Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Volcon Inc. (VLCN) shares have gone down -11.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.39% against 11.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 886.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $750k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 83.40% in 2022.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Volcon Inc. insiders own 56.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.78%, with the float percentage being 8.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 1.30% of all shares), a total value of $0.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Volcon Inc. (VLCN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 74636.0, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.