A Quick Glance At Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Stock: It Is up 69.25% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -20.75 Percent

During the last session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -28.65% or -$3.16. The 52-week high for the PGY share is $34.50, that puts it down -338.37 from that peak though still a striking 69.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.42. The company’s market capitalization is $5.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.51 million shares over the past three months.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) registered a -28.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -28.65% in intraday trading to $7.87 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -28.45%, and it has moved by -61.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.34%. The short interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 34.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, PGY is trading at a discount of -52.48% off the target high and -52.48% off the low.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.52%, with the float percentage being 29.52%. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 43.03 million shares (or 9.36% of all shares), a total value of $338.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.89 million shares, is of Ejf Capital Llc’s that is approximately 3.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $140.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 14359.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3042.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $23940.0.