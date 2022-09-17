A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) Rose 1.81% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -13.96% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.01% or -$1.34. The 52-week high for the AMRK share is $43.10, that puts it down -69.69 from that peak though still a striking 1.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.94. The company’s market capitalization is $593.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 210.00K shares over the past three months.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AMRK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.26.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) trade information

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) registered a -5.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.01% in intraday trading to $25.40 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.56%, and it has moved by -25.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.04%. The short interest in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.33, which implies an increase of 51.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, AMRK is trading at a discount of -136.22% off the target high and -77.17% off the low.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) shares have gone down -29.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.12% against -50.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.10% this quarter and then drop -4.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.16 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.14 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.18 billion and $2.17 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.10% and then drop by -1.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 61.40%. While earnings are projected to return -38.80% in 2022.

AMRK Dividends

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s Major holders

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. insiders own 24.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.95%, with the float percentage being 64.67%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.22 million shares (or 10.64% of all shares), a total value of $47.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.05 million shares, is of American Century Companies, Inc.’s that is approximately 9.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $40.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 4.15% of the stock, which is worth about $18.49 million.