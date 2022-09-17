A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA), As It Continued To Fall -59.72% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s traded shares were 0.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.05% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the OLMA share is $32.19, that puts it down -753.85 from that peak though still a striking 46.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $153.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 404.83K shares over the past three months.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) registered a -8.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.05% in intraday trading to $3.77 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.66%, and it has moved by -3.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.89%. The short interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) is 1.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 74.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, OLMA is trading at a discount of -324.4% off the target high and -218.3% off the low.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) shares have gone down -17.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -64.44% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -52.40% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -188.80% in 2022.

OLMA Dividends

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 7.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.90%, with the float percentage being 93.73%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.61 million shares (or 18.83% of all shares), a total value of $28.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.74 million shares, is of Logos Global Management LP’s that is approximately 9.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 1.85% of the stock, which is worth about $2.82 million.