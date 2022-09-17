A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN), As It Continued To Fall -40.26% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.48% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ENFN share is $23.21, that puts it down -85.53 from that peak though still a striking 37.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 317.33K shares over the past three months.

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) trade information

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) registered a -0.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.48% in intraday trading to $12.51 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.71%, and it has moved by -15.47% in 30 days. The short interest in Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) is 2.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.42 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.40, which implies an increase of 13.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, ENFN is trading at a discount of -35.89% off the target high and -3.92% off the low.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enfusion Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) shares have gone down -15.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -83.64% against 2.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.58 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.59 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -40.00% in 2022.

ENFN Dividends

Enfusion Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)’s Major holders

Enfusion Inc. insiders own 2.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.47%, with the float percentage being 115.25%. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14.04 million shares (or 21.41% of all shares), a total value of $178.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.49 million shares, is of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC’s that is approximately 9.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $82.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 1.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $11.29 million.