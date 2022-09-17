908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) Is Decrease -54.57%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.12% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the MASS share is $39.33, that puts it down -134.39 from that peak though still a striking 24.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.60. The company’s market capitalization is $534.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 338.25K shares over the past three months.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) trade information

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) registered a -0.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.12% in intraday trading to $16.78 this Friday, 09/16/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.91%, and it has moved by -4.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.57%. The short interest in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) is 1.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.58 day(s) to cover.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 908 Devices Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) shares have gone down -12.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.78% against -2.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.79 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.7 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -67.50% in 2022.

MASS Dividends

908 Devices Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s Major holders

908 Devices Inc. insiders own 8.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.61%, with the float percentage being 92.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.7 million shares (or 11.78% of all shares), a total value of $70.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.63 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $74.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 3.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 million, or about 6.94% of the stock, which is worth about $41.46 million.