Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) Received An -55.26% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO)’s traded shares were 2.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.38% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the XLO share is $27.95, that puts it down -787.3 from that peak though still a striking 36.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.01. The company’s market capitalization is $90.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 115.53K shares over the past three months.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (XLO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. XLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.88.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) trade information

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (XLO) registered a 15.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.38% in intraday trading to $3.15 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 41.26%, and it has moved by 29.10% in 30 days. The short interest in Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) is 32600.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.33, which implies an increase of 87.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, XLO is trading at a discount of -884.13% off the target high and -534.92% off the low.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (XLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xilio Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (XLO) shares have gone down -55.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.19% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.90% this quarter and then jump 9.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -37.30% in 2022.

XLO Dividends

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO)’s Major holders

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 7.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.10%, with the float percentage being 77.84%. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.81 million shares (or 10.21% of all shares), a total value of $8.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.76 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC ‘s that is approximately 10.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (XLO) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $0.82 million.