Will Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS)’s traded shares were 0.6 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.04% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the GLS share is $12.23, that puts it down -991.96 from that peak though still a striking 9.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $84.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 95.86K shares over the past three months.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) trade information

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) registered a -3.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.04% in intraday trading to $1.12 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.86%, and it has moved by -17.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.42%. The short interest in Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) is 0.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.95 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -396.40% in 2022.

GLS Dividends

Gelesis Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS)’s Major holders

Gelesis Holdings Inc. insiders own 52.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.74%, with the float percentage being 71.64%. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.06 million shares (or 8.38% of all shares), a total value of $27.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.16 million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 1.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 69497.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.