Why Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $101.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$1.05. The 52-week high for the COF share is $174.65, that puts it down -71.7 from that peak though still a striking 3.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $98.53. The company’s market capitalization is $38.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.56 million shares over the past three months.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) trade information

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.02% in intraday trading to $101.72 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.45%, and it has moved by -10.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.33%. The short interest in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is 6.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Capital One Financial Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) shares have gone down -25.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.45% against -22.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.80% this quarter and then drop -22.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.54 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.74 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.83 billion and $8.12 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.10% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.20%. While earnings are projected to return 420.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.60% per annum.

COF Dividends

Capital One Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Capital One Financial Corporation is 2.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.34 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s Major holders

Capital One Financial Corporation insiders own 1.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.79%, with the float percentage being 94.83%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,439 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 32.96 million shares (or 8.39% of all shares), a total value of $4.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.31 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 23.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.42 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.93 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1.57 billion.